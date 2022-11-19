Govt points to ‘shortage of 17,000 cops for poll duty’

The Sindh government has said there is a shortage of around 17,000 police personnel required for holding local government elections in a smooth and peaceful manner in Karachi.

Commenting on the SHC judgement, Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also acts as a spokesman for the provincial government, said municipal elections should be held in the city after the deployment of the police force in the requisite number for maintaining peace.

He said the process had been continued by the Sindh government to consult the stakeholders to improve the local government law. Wahab said around 5,000 polling stations would be established in Karachi for conducting local government polls. Out of these 1,300 polling stations had been designated as highly sensitive and 3,600 polling stations had been declared sensitive from the security point of view by the Election Commission of Pakistan, he added.

He said eight police personnel would be deployed at every highly sensitive polling station and four personnel at every sensitive polling station for maintaining security on the polling day. He said the government had filed an application in the ECP to review its decision to hold the polls in Karachi in view of the shortage of cops. He said the ECP should take a decision regarding the conduct of the polls while taking into consideration all these issues.

“We want that the local government polls should be held, but for the purpose the police personnel should be available in the city in the requisite numbers for the peaceful conduct of the elections.” Not only elections should be held but also the process of polling should be completed in a transparent and peaceful manner, he added.