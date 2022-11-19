Call to make flood relief accessible to vulnerable groups

LAHORE:Experts voiced concerns about provision of flood relief assistance to vulnerable and marginalised groups during a consultation session organised by an NGO on Friday.

According to a press release issued by Aawaz II, women, children, transgenders, religious minorities, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) suffered owing to harassment, exclusion, lack of mobility, limited information. The release said relief and rehabilitation assistance could not reach to them properly due to social and structural barriers.

The NGO’s Head of Programme Delivery Arshad Mahmood said the vulnerable groups, particularly, women needed psychological support. He stressed an inclusive response system for such groups. The experts discussed the mechanism of making flood relief and rehabilitation assistance accessible to these vulnerable groups to resolve their social, economic and health issues. The session was attended by more than 45 individuals, including representatives from UNICEF, FAO, district government, civil society organisations, transgender communities and entities engaged in relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit people

Symposium: Punjab University Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) and Centre for Applied Molecular Biology (CAMB) jointly organised one-day “International Symposium on Health Sciences” at Riazuddin Auditorium, CEMB.

On this occasion, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, University of Education VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, former VC University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Javed Akram, Director CEMB Prof Dr Kausar Malik, Director CAMB Prof Dr Rehan Sadiq Shaikh, faculty members and researchers from various institutes were present.

Addressing the conference, the vice-chancellor appreciated the efforts of the organisers for organising symposium on modern trends in the relevant fields. Prof Dr Muhammad Zubair Ahmad from University of Maryland USA, Prof Dr Zeliha Selamoglu from Omer Halisdemir University Nigde Turkiye, Prof Dr John Holloway from University of Southampton UK gave their talks on recent advances in research on health sciences. A session was also dedicated to a workshop on “Grant Writing” by Prof Dr Tayyab Husnain. More than 200 researchers participated in the symposium.