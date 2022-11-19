Directive to improve working of district bodies on human rights

LAHORE:To ensure protection of human rights, all stakeholders need to move forward to show excellent team work, said Secretary Human Rights and Minority Affairs Masood Mukhtar. He called for improving the efficiency of the district committees.

He was speaking at the closing session of capacity building of district committees on human rights organised by the Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs in collaboration with Human Friends Organisation, attended by members of Lahore and Kasur.

President of Human Friends Organisation Sajid Christopher addressing the session, said that his organisation was working with the human rights department to serve humanity. The organisation will fully support the training of all the members of district committees. Around 36 committees have been formed at the district level to ensure the protection of human rights.

workshop: The Punjab Sanitation Workers Union (PSWU) Friday organised its first training workshop on Improving Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) for workers in Collaboration with ILO PRS/STRIDE on Friday.

The workshop was divided in days for special training and it raised awareness and capacity of workers. The workshop aimed at to strengthen municipal government support system for cleanliness workers.

The PWF President and the Deputy Director of the Labour Department also attended the workshop. Seminar: Punjab University School of Communication Studies Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chair, PU Web TV and Department of Communication & Media Research (DCMR) jointly organised a seminar on "Political Polarisation in Pakistan: Balancing voices Vs Journalists' Biases". On this occasion, SCS Director Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, Prof Dr Mian Hanan Ahmad, renowned journalists Rizwan Razi, Gohar Butt, Assistant Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain, Assistant Prof Dr Nasim Ishaq and students were present.

In his address, Rizwan Razi highlighted the role of media in political polarisation in Pakistan in the history and its present practices in modern era. He said that after the emergence of new media, Pakistan's democracy has become polarised and 5th generation hybrid media war had been launched. Gohar Butt shed light on the Constitution of Pakistan and said that the Constitution of a country was the most essential part for its development and implementation of Constitution was the only way to reduce political polarisation. Later, the director gave the vote of thanks to the respected guests.