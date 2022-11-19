Huge quantity of expired bakery products discarded

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday discarded a huge quantity of expired bakery products and loose colours during a raid on a famous confectionary unit in Gulberg.
An enforcement team of PFA took action against the bakery shop due to non-compliance with authority instructions, poor cleanliness arrangements and preserved expired food at the surface of the floor in the processing area.
This was informed by PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik. He said that dairy and frozen meat products were stored together against the rules of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical and training certificates.
LAHORE:THAAP is organising its 11th annual conference today at THAAP secretariat Lahore. The theme of the conference...
LAHORE:Several academics read papers and held discussions on the varied aspects of Islamic Art on the 2nd day of The...
LAHORE:Experts voiced concerns about provision of flood relief assistance to vulnerable and marginalised groups during...
LAHORE:To ensure protection of human rights, all stakeholders need to move forward to show excellent team work, said...
Lahore High Court retired Justice Ausaf Ali Khan passed away yesterday after protracted illness.Quran Khawani for his...
LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar said that Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary...
Comments