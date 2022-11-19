‘Healthy activities key to stay away from drugs’

LAHORE:Youth Affairs Department organised another awareness programme at Govt Boys College Township on Friday to save the young generation from the vicious addiction of drugs and electronic devices.

Deputy Secretary Admin Liaqat Ali, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia, Principal Saleem Dogar, Research Officer Abdul Malik, Associate Prof M Hussain, college professors and a large number of students attended the awareness workshop.

Principal Govt Boys College Township Saleem Dogar and other professors praised the efforts of Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta for the establishment of a healthy society. Several students also expressed their views regarding Youth Affairs Department’s valuable campaign and key measures for saving young boys and girls from the menace of drugs and electronic devices.

Addressing the awareness workshop, Deputy Secretary Admin Liaqat Ali said that youth should participate in healthy activities to stay away from drugs. “Department of Youth Affairs provides a suitable platform for young people to participate in positive activities,” he added.

He further said that the Youth Affairs Department has taken many steps for the betterment of the youth. “Our youth must avoid the excessive use of technology and always try to use this facility for positive purposes instead of ruining their valuable time and energy in useless activities.”

Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, in his address said that it is beyond doubt that the young generation is the future of our country and that’s why we are paying special attention to their character and career building. “It is also a fact that there are so many advantages of technology but at the same time its unnecessary and excessive use converts its benefits into disadvantages,” he explained.

He said that using modern technology for positive purposes always enhances the mental abilities of youngsters. “Drugs are like a poison which destroys the life and career of youth and it is the right time for the young generation to get rid of this menace as early as possible,” he maintained.

Speaking on this occasion, Principal Govt Boys College Township said that it is very important to spread awareness among young boys and girls about the serious harms of electronic devices and drugs. “The growing usage of drugs and electronic gadgets among the youth is a matter of concern and we should make collective and effective efforts in this regard without wasting any time,” he urged.

Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia on this occasion said that it is the best effort of Secretary Youth Affairs Ehsan Bhutta for the safety of youth and building a healthy society. He said spending hours on electronic devices is having negative effects on the physical health of the youth.