Youth shot dead

By Our Correspondent
November 19, 2022

LAHORE:A 22-year-old youth, identified as Habibullah Khan, was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Green Town police area on Friday.

The victim was on his way back to home on foot when two persons riding a bike intercepted him and shot him to death. The police said that the deceased had an electronics shop and also used to do installment work. However, the reason behind the killing was still unknown.

