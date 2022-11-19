Youth shot dead

LAHORE:A 22-year-old youth, identified as Habibullah Khan, was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Green Town police area on Friday.
The victim was on his way back to home on foot when two persons riding a bike intercepted him and shot him to death. The police said that the deceased had an electronics shop and also used to do installment work. However, the reason behind the killing was still unknown.
LAHORE:THAAP is organising its 11th annual conference today at THAAP secretariat Lahore. The theme of the conference...
LAHORE:Several academics read papers and held discussions on the varied aspects of Islamic Art on the 2nd day of The...
LAHORE:Experts voiced concerns about provision of flood relief assistance to vulnerable and marginalised groups during...
LAHORE:To ensure protection of human rights, all stakeholders need to move forward to show excellent team work, said...
Lahore High Court retired Justice Ausaf Ali Khan passed away yesterday after protracted illness.Quran Khawani for his...
LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority on Friday discarded a huge quantity of expired bakery products and loose colours...
Comments