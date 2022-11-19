Illegal expansion behind human-leopards conflict

Islamabad : Illegal expansion of Saidpur Village came up as the basic reason for the human-leopards conflict that had caused fear and panic among the residents of this scenic area.

According to the details, the Saidpur Village has been illegally expanded to such an area of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) that is actually the natural habitat of leopards and other wildlife species.

The presence of goats in a house located quite close to the natural habitat of leopards enticed some three to four of them into entering the residential area for food.

When they entered the village after sunset on Thursday the local people got scared and sought the help of the police and the wildlife department.

The officials of both the police and the wildlife department immediately reached the village and advised villagers to stay calm.

They continued to sound caution among the local populace about the presence of leopards through announcements on loudspeakers.

Leopard is a very shy animal unlike lions, tigers, or any other animal and it never attacks humans unless threatened or in case someone enters their territory.

Saidpur Village has expanded illegally over the years. The national park has been a traditional refuge for common leopards that have started returning to their previous ‘home’ due to continuous efforts in the last few years to protect their natural habitat. But encroachments and human settlements in the forest areas are still affecting their natural habitat.

Rana Habib, a local resident, said “The wild animals are intelligent enough to find and keep returning to places where food is available easily. So there is a need to create awareness among the people to reduce the toll of the human-animal conflict. People should dispose of household food waste in dustbins and clean them regularly. Keeping food in the bins for longer periods attracts wild animals.”

He said, “A proactive monitoring system using remote cameras to detect leopard presence near the residential area can act as an early warning system.”

The wildlife experts were of the view that it would have been highly unfortunate had villagers killed any of the leopards due to a retaliatory measure for the attack on precious livestock or simply out of fear.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) stated “There were only 2 to 3 leopards in Saidpur Village. They only entered the last house where there were some goats. Later, they left the house and went back to the forest area.”

“If a leopard comes in front of you, crosses or stands or sits relaxed then don’t be panicked. Do not lose your head or make hand and body movements or pick a stone or raise your stick or make noises to frighten it. Stand still and freeze, even if it moves towards you it is not likely to attack,” it said.