BDS conducts mock exercise

Islamabad: Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of Islamabad Capital Police conducted a mock exercise at Express-Chowk to deal with any possible emergency situation as well as to protect life and property of the residents, a police spokesperson said on Friday.

He said that, following the special orders of the IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the mock exercise was arranged by the special branch of Islamabad Capital Police.

The mock drill was conducted to test the state of preparations of bomb disposal squad and the reach time was observed who after receiving call approached the scene according to the standing order procedure.

Bomb disposal squad of Islamabad Capital police is equipped with latest technology and tools. Islamabad Capital Police is taking all out efforts to secure the life and property of the citizens and no stone would be unturned in this regard.

Citizens are requested to call 'Pukar-15' for any information and any suspicious activity.

Meanwhile, the police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Tarnol and Sangjani jurisdictions, police said.

He said that, following the special directives of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the citizens.

A search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of PS Tarnol and Sangjani by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and local police teams under the supervision of DSP CTD. During the search operation 40 houses and 29 suspects, 50 motorcycles and 20 vehicles were checked.