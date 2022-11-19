Afghan faculty members meet HEC chairman

Islamabad: Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad held an interactive session with 30 Afghan faculty members who are attending a three-week capacity-building programme at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) under the HEC Afghan Project.
The Chairman urged the Afghan faculty members to act as master trainers and further delegate their key learnings gained through the capacity building programme to their colleagues at universities and other academics to continue the learning process.
The faculty members appreciated HEC’s initiative for capacity building of Afghan teaching staff and showed interest in future collaborative research and projects. While appreciating e-library facilities in Pakistan, Afghan faculty was interested in learning how to improve digital access to their libraries in Afghanistan, for which Chairman encouraged and assured support and facilitation.
Acknowledging the commitment and resilience of the Afghan nation, Dr. Mukhtar encouraged Afghan faculty to establish people-to-people contact for enhanced research collaboration, and policy input through the South Asian Forum and spread positive messages among Afghan youth to strengthen Pak-Afghan bilateral relations through higher education.
Islamabad : First Lady Samina Alvi on Friday said that continuous awareness campaign and effective measures were a...
Islamabad : Keeping in view the safety of the citizens and road safety rules, the Islamabad Capital Police expedited...
Islamabad : Illegal expansion of Saidpur Village came up as the basic reason for the human-leopards conflict that had...
Rawalpindi : The residents of Rawalpindi have started panic buying fearing the arrival of the Azaadi March in the city...
Islamabad : New speed limits have been imposed in Islamabad Capital Territory from Saturday on various highways and...
Islamabad : Tests of female candidates for recruitment of constables in Islamabad capital police were conducted in a...
Comments