Afghan faculty members meet HEC chairman

Islamabad: Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad held an interactive session with 30 Afghan faculty members who are attending a three-week capacity-building programme at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) under the HEC Afghan Project.

The Chairman urged the Afghan faculty members to act as master trainers and further delegate their key learnings gained through the capacity building programme to their colleagues at universities and other academics to continue the learning process.

The faculty members appreciated HEC’s initiative for capacity building of Afghan teaching staff and showed interest in future collaborative research and projects. While appreciating e-library facilities in Pakistan, Afghan faculty was interested in learning how to improve digital access to their libraries in Afghanistan, for which Chairman encouraged and assured support and facilitation.

Acknowledging the commitment and resilience of the Afghan nation, Dr. Mukhtar encouraged Afghan faculty to establish people-to-people contact for enhanced research collaboration, and policy input through the South Asian Forum and spread positive messages among Afghan youth to strengthen Pak-Afghan bilateral relations through higher education.