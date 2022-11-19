15 pass exam for police posts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has announced the result of competitive examination (written portion) under Fast Track Promotion Quota for the posts of inspectors (BS-16) and sub-inspectors (BS-14).

The said examination was held from August 1 to August 11, 2022. A total of 44 candidates for 50 posts of inspector had appeared in the written examination and 15 candidates were declared successful.

According to the results announced by KP PSC, the candidates who have been declared successful are Afsan from Buner, Faisal Hafeez from Haripur, Humayun Khan from Swabi, Liaqat Shah from Mardan, Mehtab Nazir from Abbottabad, Muhammad Alam from Nowshera, Muhammad Ashfaq from Charsadda, Muhammad Ikramullah from Lower Dir, Salman Arshid from Upper Dir, Sardar Tahir Saleem from Abbottabad, Usman Munir from Shangla, Wajid Hussain from Abbottabad, Zarshad Ali from Upper Dir, Zeeshan Ahmad from Hangu, and Nadeem Ahmad Turk of Swabi. However, the result of two passed candidates has been kept pending till final decision of their writ petitions by the Peshawar High Court regarding their eligibility.

For 65 advertised posts of Sub-Inspector(B-14), six candidates appeared, of which no candidates qualified the written portion of examination as per prescribed syllabus.