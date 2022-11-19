Official hints at change in strategy to fight terrorism

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The regional police officer on Friday hinted at reviewing the strategy to combat terrorism in the wake of growing terror activities in the area.

“We are in touch with the military officials and other law-enforcing agencies to adopt an offensive approach to tackle terrorism,” Muhammad Saleem Marwat, the regional police officer (RPO) said while talking to the reporters at the Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines here on Friday.

The RPO said the police were focusing to check terrorism and were working on a strategy to strengthen checkpoints to cope with this issue. He said that measures were being taken to improve the security situation in the wake of recent violence against cops.

He said two more police stations were being set up in Dabbarah and Umar Adda to tighten security.

Saleem Marwat said the police would spare no effort to provide protection to the women, children and minorities to protect their rights.

He added that district police officers should look into the complaints of the women, children and members of the religious minorities to check crimes against them.

The official directed the cops to stay alert while performing their duty and treat the complainants with respect.