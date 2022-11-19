Experts link coronary artery diseases to lifestyle

PESHAWAR: Experts at a conference here on Friday said living a healthy lifestyle may prevent coronary artery diseases.
Cardiologists Dr. Saleem S. Virani, Dr. Khurram Nasir and Dr. Naeem Tahirkheli from the United States of America said this while speaking at the 51st CardioCon organized by Pakistan Cardiac Society at the Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, said a press release.
They said the secret to living well and longer is eat half, walk double, laugh triple, and love without measure. Both genetic and lifestyle factors contribute to individual-level risk of coronary artery disease, they added.
The speakers said we need to make the move from secondary to primary and primordial prevention. Focus on overall wellness while accounting for social context and social determinants of health will pay large dividends.
Age, sex, hypertension, smoking and diabetes are the main causes of heart diseases and ideal cardio vascular health can mitigate 50 percent of the increased risk associated with non-ideal genetic makeup. The experts said that across four studies involving 55,685 participants, genetic and lifestyle factors were independently associated with susceptibility to coronary artery disease.
KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hafizullah, Prof. Dr. Sheryar A. Shaikh, Prof. Dr. Sohail Aziz, Prof Dr Kiramat Ali Shah and Prof. Dr. Sahibzada A. Waheed spoke on the conference.
Among participants at high genetic risk, a favorable lifestyle was associated with a nearly 50 per cent lower relative risk of coronary artery disease than was an unfavorable lifestyle.
