Fazaia School to begin inter classes from 2023

PESHAWAR: Director General Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) Directorate at GHQ Ma Gen Muhammad Asghar has approved intermediate classes in FG Fazaia School, Shaheen Camp from the coming academic session 2023.

The establishment of FG Fazaia Inter College was made possible after the efforts of FG Fazaia School Principal Tahir Ali, Regional Director FG Air Force Region Wing Commander Mohammad Ghaffar and the Base Commander PAF Peshawar.

Employees of the PAF and affiliated institutions have expressed pleasure and hope that FG Fazaia Inter College, would help provide quality education to their children

Meanwhile, the students of FG Fazaia School, Shaheen Camp won first positions in six contests, second position in one competition, third positions in two categories and fourth positions in six events while participating in different contests against 50 schools of the FGEI Peshawar region.