KE response

This is a response to the letter ‘Have mercy’ (November 12, 2022) by Sabiha Abid. We understand the concerns that the letter is sharing but would like to clarify that DISCOs, including KE, cannot unilaterally influence the price of electricity charged to consumers in their bills. Nepra and the government of Pakistan have developed the rules and regulations which determine the rates of electricity charged to consumers across all categories. To maintain equality, the government maintains a constant price of electricity across each category of consumers, which is known as the Uniform Tariff Policy.

Over the last year, following the above process, the government and Nepra have gradually increased the price of electricity across the country by as much as Rs7 per unit, which is why electricity bills may be appearing higher despite little change in usage. KE has been highlighting the matter and requesting customers to conserve their individual electricity consumption to minimize the impact of this price increase. We are also the only utility to have partnered with a number of organizations to offer cashbacks and discounts on utility bill payments.

Spokesperson, K-Electric