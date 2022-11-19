Roads of anarchy

On the roads of Karachi, it is not uncommon to see a man carrying three or four children to school on his motorcycle. This practice not only endangers the lives of the children but the rider as well. Such reckless endangerment of one’s children and one’s self should be illegal, yet the traffic police take no action against it. This leads to many tragic accidents as the traffic laws are not being enforced.
Our roads have become a free-for-all where the writ of the state simply does not exist. One can drive any which way they want with utter impunity.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
