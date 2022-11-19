Self-sabotage

As the rupee continues on its downward trajectory, Pakistan’s economic instability is only getting worse. Our standards of living are falling and if the current trends continue, there will be a staggering increase in the poverty rate.

When thinking about how to rebuild the crumbling economy it is important to remember how we reached such a precarious position in the first place. Rather than focusing on developing our industry we ran our economy on debt, callously taking foreign loans from the World Bank and IMF. We need to learn to stand on our own feet if we want to save ourselves from financial ruin.

Altaf Assa

Turbat