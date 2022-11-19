Warning signs

Recently, six policemen and two soldiers were martyred in attacks by militants in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Once again, militancy is on the rise in KP.
The province is among the poorest and most underdeveloped regions in the world and can ill afford a resurgence in militant activities. The government must ensure peace and stability in KP so that it can prosper.
Afroz MJ
Kech
