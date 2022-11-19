The illiteracy trap

According to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, around 60 million Pakistanis are illiterate. This is a major problem as it diminishes the progress of our country. Illiteracy in Pakistan is systemic in nature as many of the illiterate were often unable to get and education, they had to work to survive instead. Since the poor in our country have little to no savings, their children are also unable to attend school nor can they learn to read or write from their parents, and so the cycle continues.

The government has to come up with a scheme that allows everyone to get an education. This could involve monetary compensation for families that send their children to school rather than making them work.

Aneesa Latif

Kech