Never-ending inflation

Inflation has become, arguably, the most pressing issue for almost all Pakistanis, especially the poor. For those who were already barely making ends meet, the higher prices have brought them to the brink of starvation.

Instead of raising the tariffs on essential items, the government should tax luxuries that we can do without. It is unfair for ordinary Pakistanis to bear the entire burden of inflation.

Sahiba Maqsood

Kech