Never-ending inflation

Inflation has become, arguably, the most pressing issue for almost all Pakistanis, especially the poor. For those who were already barely making ends meet, the higher prices have brought them to the brink of starvation.
Instead of raising the tariffs on essential items, the government should tax luxuries that we can do without. It is unfair for ordinary Pakistanis to bear the entire burden of inflation.
Sahiba Maqsood
Kech
This is a response to the letter ‘Have mercy’ by Sabiha Abid. We understand the concerns that the letter is...
On the roads of Karachi, it is not uncommon to see a man carrying three or four children to school on his motorcycle....
As the rupee continues on its downward trajectory, Pakistan’s economic instability is only getting worse. Our...
Recently, six policemen and two soldiers were martyred in attacks by militants in different areas of Khyber...
According to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, around 60 million Pakistanis are illiterate....
It is hard for an ordinary citizen to decipher the thinking behind the words and actions of our politicians....
