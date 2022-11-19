Our tragedy

It is hard for an ordinary citizen to decipher the thinking behind the words and actions of our politicians. Currently, all three big political parties hold power in some capacity. The PTI and its allies hold the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, the PPP rules in Sindh and the PML-N holds the federal government. In terms of performance the three are indistinguishable, they are all failing their people. It is hard to fathom what drives our political elite to let inflation, corruption, crime and nepotism run rampant. Why do they appear to show no concern about the millions without food, shelter and jobs? Seventy-five years on, and the ordinary Pakistanis still lack the most basic rights and it is quite tragic that it is the leaders we have repeatedly selected that are to blame.

Khezar Abbas Bhutta

Multan