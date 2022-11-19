Dithering is no strategy

From all appearances, it’s back to square one: The momentum gathered by Pakistan’s economy on the watch of former finance minister Dr Miftah Ismail in the wake of the desolation wrought by the previous government has been allowed to dissipate. The heady optimism generated in the domestic markets by veteran Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar's return has worn off. More importantly, his honeymoon period with the IMF is over, and the Fund officials are insisting on concrete action now rather than yet more promises of action. There is no gainsaying the fact that the economic situation is not pretty. The slide, fuelled by the sustained political instability aggravated by palpable and inexplicable dithering on the part of the government, is palpable. Numbers tell the whole sad story of the seven months of the PDM coalition government. SBP data shows the country’s forex reserves dropped by 27 per cent to $7.960 billion over this period, while other banks’ reserves fell by six per cent to $5.837 billion. This means the overall reserves went down by 19 per cent to $13.796 billion. The exchange rate gains made by the rupee against the dollar after Dar took over proved inadequate and the gradual slide has set in once more. Inflation almost doubled to 26.6 per cent in October. Fossil fuel prices, too, showed little improvement notwithstanding the government’s hype about relief and the finance minister’s determination to keep the petroleum development levy at a minimum. Exports have decreased from around $2.784 billion in April to around $2.384 billion in October. The story of remittances is no different, with the monthly total down from around $3.1 billion in April to $2.215 billion in October. It is against this backdrop that the IMF is pressing Pakistan to mobilize additional resources to the tune of Rs600 billion to Rs800 billion through a mini budget to keep the multibillion-dollar Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on track. While this looks like a helpful suggestion to narrow the yawning budget deficit and in particular the primary deficit, the government seems unamenable to the idea for understandable reasons. The government is heading into a general election in less than a year, and believes it is running out of political capital to inflict more pain on the people. Interestingly, most of these painful calls were made to get the Fund’s EFF back on track – which is precisely where we are at all over again.

The finance minister has rightly asserted Pakistan’s firm resolution to complete the IMF programme in his statement following an online meeting with the chief of the Fund’s Pakistan mission the other day. The alternative is too fraught even to contemplate, especially as the government is already having a problem realizing key bilateral financing commitments. It does not help that Imran Khan has employed every conceivable stratagem to turn up the heat on the country’s economy over these seven months, but the responsibility to counter those measures rests squarely with the incumbent government. The postponement of a proposed visit by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman is a case in point.

Worse of all, Dar’s answer to this crisis seems to be even more dithering. He is determined to take the IMF programme to completion, but he cannot agree with the Fund over how. He no doubt hopes to gain a few more chips for bargaining in the coming week or two, but working out the details and modalities of the $16 billion reconstruction expenditure was regulation homework that his team should have completed by the time he sat down with the Fund’s mission chief. His team should now get their noses to the grindstone and crunch the requisite numbers in short order. They must remember that the possibility of the IMF fielding a review mission to Pakistan in November is small, and Pakistan’s failure to complete the review within that window will mean letting the matter hang until next year, with disastrous consequences for the economy. If that is not enough to push Dar and his team into urgent action, perhaps they should consider that dithering over a painful decision now will only push it closer to the upcoming general election.