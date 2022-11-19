TMB to get $30m for digitalisation

KARACHI: Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB) investors will provide $30 million over the next 12 months to support the bank's digital-first strategy, a statement said on Friday.

TMB has rolled out a digital-first business model, which allows its 11 million monthly active users to utilise its suite of payments, savings, lending and other digital platform services without a need of any physical interaction with the bank. “TMB/Easypaisa is fortunate to have a dream team of investors who not only bring capital, technical expertise and domain knowledge to the table but most importantly believe in the future of Pakistan’s potential in digital finance,” said Mudassar Aqil, chief executive officer of TMB.

The bank has already received up to $290 million in foreign direct investment, and the additional commitment of $30 million over the next 12 months to help pursue the bank’s digital first strategy, according to Aqil.