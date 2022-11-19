Release of seeds demanded

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday urged the government to clear stuck-up consignments of soybean seeds at Karachi Port on an immediate basis to save the poultry sector from a crisis.

According to LCCI, at least 130,000 tonnes of soybean seeds are stockpiled at the Karachi Port, which is worth more than Rs22 billion. “If soybean seed is not released, meat production in the country will suffer, along with an impossible-to-manage shortage of milk and eggs,” LCCI president Kashif Anwar said.

Urging the government to release the withheld consignments, Anwar warned of severe chicken meat and egg shortages, saying many poultry farmers had decided not to place chickens in their farms this season.

Soybean oil is derived from soybean seed, which is then processed and used as a critical component of animal and poultry feed. The same seeds are also used to make soya milk for babies, and are a critical component for the fattening of big animals. It is crucial to note that without soybean seeds, the chicken feed cannot be produced. As a result, the country now faces the possibility of a food security crisis.