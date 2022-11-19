Gold sheds Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs400 per tola on Friday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs158,000 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs342 to Rs135,460.

In the international market, gold rates declined by $5 to $1,761 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,690 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,465.97. Local jewellers said prices in the local market remained below by Rs1,000 per tola compared with the gold rates in Dubai gold market.