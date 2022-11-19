SEDF partners with InfraZamin to offer credit guarantee

KARACHI: Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) has signed an agreement with InfraZamin Pakistan (IZP) for institutional collaboration to provide a credit guarantee facility for projects in Sindh, a statement said on Friday.

The collaboration aims to help foster economic development through provisions of credit guarantee facility for innovative projects in the province.

Under the said agreement, IZP will provide credit guarantee to banks to facilitate project financing, whereas SEDF will provide mark-up subsidy on loans extended by the banks to develop financing facilities for projects in Sindh.

“The expected outcome of the collaboration is to create a win-win situation for all stakeholders and create an enabling environment that is conducive for financial inclusion and balanced growth,” a press release from SEDF said.

The signing ceremony was chaired by Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, special assistant to CM Sindh for Investment Department and PPP Projects.

Khizar Pervaiz, CEO-SEDF and Maheen Rehman, CEO-IZP signed the agreement in presence officials and dignitaries from the public and private sectors, including Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, secretary to Government of Sindh-Investment Department, Abdul Rahim Suriya, former president ICAP.

SEDF was established with a vision to encourage investments in different sectors of the economy to inculcate entrepreneurial ability and provide a major push to the wider economy. It works to promote opportunities in agri value chains, mining and mineral processing, horticulture and floriculture, green energy and innovation and technology for multiple economic benefits on growth, intermediary services and productivity.