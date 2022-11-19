Stocks inch down on delays in IMF talks

Stocks inched down in tight range trade on Friday as investors’ exercised caution on reports of delay in IMF’s review meeting on bailout programme and political uncertainty, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed down 89.48 points or 0.21 percent to 42,730.24 points. The highest index of the day remained at 42,819.72 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 42,600.99 points.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a negative session was witnessed at the PSX. “The market opened in the negative zone and continued to trade in the same range as a lacklustre opening session concluded,” the brokerage said in a post market report.

“Investors’ participation in the market remained low due to the ongoing political chaos. The second session began with the same momentum and remained negative until the closing bell.”

The mainboard's volumes remained decent, as third-tier companies continued to dominate the volume board.

KSE-30 index also fell 62.15 points or 0.39 percent to close at 15,701.11 points.

Traded shares increased by 8 million shares to 189.283 million shares from 181.226 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs5.060 billion from Rs6.159 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.826 trillion from Rs6.836 trillion. Out of 334 companies active in the session, 121 closed in green, 86 in red and 27 remained unchanged.

Analyst Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said benchmark index remained under pressure during the trading session, where the index declined to make an intraday low of -219 points and settled at 42,730 level (down by -0.2 percent).

“This pressure in the market can be attributed to news that Pakistan and IMF after another round of engagement couldn`t finalize a schedule for formal talks on the overdue ninth review of a $7 billion loan programme amid a lack of clarity on flood-related financial requirements and declining revenue stream in the wake of lower imports,” he said.

TRG, PPL, UBL, OGDC and BAHL lost value to weigh down on the index by -86 points.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Sapphire Fiber, which rose by Rs76.69 to Rs1,230 per share, followed by Premium Tex., which increased by Rs46.65 to Rs668.75 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Allawasaya Tex, which fell by Rs182.41 to Rs2,249.77 per share, followed by Reliance Cotton, which decreased by Rs47.30 to Rs625.91 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bearish as investors weigh delayed in Pakistan-IMF talks on ninth review under EFF, dismal data on textile in October and falling rupee.

“Reports of the petroleum division circular debt management plan disapproval by the finance ministry, and a slump in global stocks and crude oil prices played a catalytic role in the bearish close.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (-27.4 points), technology & communication (-24.3 points), E&P’s (-22.4 points), textile composite (-12.0 points), vanaspati & allied industries (-8.2 points).

Unity Foods Ltd remained the volume leader with 58.795 million shares that decreased by 65 paisas to Rs16.72 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 14.851 million shares that closed lower by one paisa to Rs1.45 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Hascol Petrol, Ghani Chemical, Fauji Cement, Dewan Motors, K-Electric Ltd., TRG Pak Ltd, TPL Properties and Pak refinery.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 189.283 million shares from 181.226 million shares.