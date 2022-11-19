SPI rises for the fifth consecutive week

KARACHI: Pakistan’s weekly inflation continued its upward trend for the fifth consecutive week, rising 0.62 percent week-on-week and 28.67 percent year-on-year during the seven-day period ended November 17.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data issued on Friday attributed the increase in sensitive price indicator (SPI) to the hike in prices of powdered salt (7.61 percent), firewood (6.23 percent), tea (5.90 percent), chicken (4.89 percent), onions (4.61 percent), eggs (3.66 percent), potatoes (2.48 percent), georgette (1.76 percent) and energy saver (1.32 percent), and chilli powder (1.30 percent).

On the other hand, major decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (6.06 percent), pulse masoor (1.56 percent), pulse gram (1.46 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (1.03 percent), pulse mash (0.68 percent), pulse moong (0.62 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (0.38 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (0.30 percent), garlic (0.26 percent) and wheat flour and LPG (0.22 percent) each.

Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said the WoW increase mainly emanates from the increase in prices of tea, chicken and onions, whereas tomato prices have declined.

“We expect November CPI (consumer price index) to come at 24.2 percent vs 26.6 percent in October 2022 mainly due to high base effect,” he said in his note. The month-on-month inflation was expected at 1 percent, driven by food inflation, while energy inflation would remain muted on account of already made electricity price adjustments.

“The decision on gas price increase would be important as it could push inflation higher by around 60bps,” he added.

PBS data showed that for the groups spending up to Rs17,732; Rs17,733-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs44,175; WoW SPI went up 0.96 percent, 0.88 percent, 0.72 percent, 0.65 percent, and 0.50 percent respectively. On YoY basis, it increased 26.89 percent, 27.89 percent, 29.00 percent, 29.73 percent, and 28.94 percent respectively.

A domestic worker Naeema, resident of Gulberg Town, said, “It is becoming very difficult for me to manage my household expenses, especially my children’s education, when meeting even food requirements is a huge struggle.”

Speaking of the prices of vegetables and pulses, she lamented the amount needed for basic daily groceries. “I only bought 250 grams of daal mash, and the shopkeeper asked for Rs110 for that. It is preposterous; now one cannot even have ‘daal roti’ in peace. Only half a kilo of onion is Rs100. How can the poor survive in such a situation?” she questioned.

PBS data showed that the highest WoW impact was faced by those with the lowest spending capacity of up to Rs17,733 while the highest YoY impact challenged the group spending Rs29,518-44,175.

Imran, a factory worker by profession, who lives in Surjani Town, said that there was inflation and then there was super inflation caused by shopkeepers and retailers who neither paid taxes nor did the government have any control over them in terms of prices.

“On daily items, they charge mostly Rs5-10 above the price fixed by the government,” he said, adding that the minimum wage of Rs25,000 he got from his seth at the factory, was way less than sufficient to live a decent life.

PBS compiles SPI via collecting prices of 51 essential items from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.1 percent) items increased, 13 (25.49 percent) items decreased and prices of 15 (29.41 percent) items remained stable.