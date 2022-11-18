People warned of snow leopards in Saidpur village

ISLAMABAD: Saidpur village of the federal capital has been warned of presence of four to five snow leopards in the area, Geo News reported.

Announcements have been made through mosques requesting the people to remain indoors.The Islamabad Police spokesman has said that cops have been deployed in the area and Wildlife Department has been informed regarding the wild cats’ presence. The spokesman said that in case of any emergency information can be shared at 15 service.It may be mentioned that Saidpur village is located in Margalla Hills.