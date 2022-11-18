In unusual move, money deposited in cash

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan deposited Rs20 million in cash to retain the watch, it was revealed on Thursday.
Given the fact that all the government transactions are carried out through pay order or bank draft, it remains unexplained why Imran Khan chose to deposit the money in cash.
In absence of any explanation, it appears that Imran sold the watch first, and got a receipt of the sale later.
