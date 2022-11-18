Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches end without result

LAHORE: The ninth round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy between Northern and Sindh and Central Punjab and Balochistan ended in draw on Thursday.

The match between Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Abbottabad Stadium was abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to persistent rain. No play was possible on any of the four days.

At the National Bank Cricket Arena (National Stadium, Karachi), Sindh resumed their first innings from the overnight score of 345 for five (97.2 overs). Seasoned campaigner Sarfaraz Ahmed completed his 13th first-class century in the first session of the day. The right-hander scored 102 off 131 balls (11 fours, one six) before falling to off-spinner Mubasir Khan.

Sarfaraz added 218 runs for the sixth wicket with Omair Bin Yousuf. Omair was dismissed for 150 off 293 balls (17 fours).

Sindh were bowled out for 476 in 144.4 overs. Northern collected a 129-run first innings lead. Northern captain and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali took five wickets for 130 while Mubasir finished with three for 65.

Northern then scored 101 for one in 26 overs before bails were drawn for the final time in the match. Opener Mohammad Huraira followed his first innings century with an unbeaten 58 off 66 balls (eight fours). Umar Amin scored 41.

At the LCCA Ground, Balochistan resumed their first innings at 219 for four. They lost their last six wickets for the addition of 99 runs to concede a 31-run lead to Central Punjab. Hussain Talat fought hard on day-four with an unbeaten 76 off 103 balls (eight fours, four sixes). Left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar ended the innings with figures of 33-8-94-5. Off-spinner Bilal Asif took three wickets.

Central Punjab batters Abdullah Shafique and Muhammad Saad registered unbeaten half-centuries as the match ended in a draw. Abdullah who is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing season scored 55 off 126 balls (eight fours) while Saad contributed 57 off 143 (five fours, one six).

Scores in brief:

Sindh vs Northern – match drawn at the National Bank Cricket Arena (formerly National Stadium Karachi)

Northern 605 for eight (declared), 154.5 overs (Mohammad Huraira 173, Umar Amin 140, Hasan Raza 135; Zahid Mehmood 4-185, Abrar Ahmed 3-231) and 101 for 1, 26 overs (Mohammad Huraira 58 not out, Umar Amin 41; Zahid Mehmood 1-28 )

Sindh 476 all out, 144.4 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 150, Sarfaraz Ahmed 102, Saim Ayub 60, Saud Shakeel 43; Nauman Ali 5-130, Mubasir Khan 3-65)

Central Punjab vs Balochistan – match drawn at the LCCA Ground, Lahore

Central Punjab 349 all out, 96.5 overs (Qasim Akram 111, Faheem Ashraf 60, Ali Shan 53, Zafar Gohar 41, Bilal Asif 26; Akif Javed 4-97, Kashif Bhatti 2-59, Bilawal Iqbal 2-63, Yasir Shah 2-74) and 126 for 1, 49 overs (Mohammad Saad 57 not out, Abdullah Shafique 55 not out; Kashif Bhatti 1-40).