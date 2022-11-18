PCB audit objections referred to PAC

ISLAMABAD: The audit objection paras pertaining to the functioning of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the last three years mainly relating to Pakistan Super League (PSL V-VI-VII, 2020-2022) and Junior League have been referred to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for further action.

Well-informed sources in the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) confirmed to 'The News' that there are some serious audit objections on the functioning and spending of the PCB exchequer during the last three years. “Yes, all the unsettled audit objections where we feel that there is a dire need to settle the financial irregularities have been forwarded to the PAC headed by MNA Noor Alam Khan. These unsettled paras mostly relate to hosting of last three PSL’s opening and closing ceremonies, expenditures and travelling and the amount shared with the franchise owners,” a source told 'The News'.

The source said that there has been unnecessary expenditure on hiring singers and other participants for these opening and closing ceremonies. “The objections also involved the huge spending on the Junior League and the PCB's failure to make necessary arrangements to win sponsors for the purpose. The PCB doled out an extraordinary amount to folk singers,” the source said.

“Now the matter has been forwarded to the PAC which is the ultimate authority on the financial matters. We don’t think these are ordinary matters. Since these objections are very serious in nature, the matter has been forwarded to PAC.”

The auditors also objected to heavy pay scales of some officials which they believed could have been negotiated resulting in a better deal for the PCB.

Two years back, the auditors found financial irregularities to the tune of over Rs2 billion in hosting of PSL I and II.

'The News' has learnt that the PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan is to leave for the USA within the next few days and it will be on his return to the country that issues regarding the PCB audit will be taken up.