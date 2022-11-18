Germany land in Qatar

Four-time winners Germany arrived at the World Cup in Qatar on Thursday after Argentina superstar Lionel Messi touched down to launch his final bid to win football’s biggest prize.

After a 1-0 win in a low-key warmup game against Oman the night before, the Germans, led by captain and goalkeeper Manuel Meuer, flew into Doha.

Germany are aiming to erase the nightmare of the 2018 tournament in Russia when they crashed out of the World Cup in the group stage after winning it four years earlier. The South Americans begin their campaign on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia in Group C, which also includes Mexico and Poland.

France arrived in Doha on Wednesday, seeking to become the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

But the defending champions, grouped with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia, are without first-choice midfield pair Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, who has missed a series of games for Real Madrid this season because of injury, is set for his first World Cup appearance since 2014.

Away from the big guns, Wales were relishing the opportunity of returning to football’s biggest stage after a 64-year wait.

“We want to show how big Wales as a nation can be and show how good we are,” defender Ethan Ampadu told reporters at the team base.