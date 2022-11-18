State official among 5 dead in Mexico helicopter crash

MEXICO CITY: Five people including a state security chief were killed in a helicopter crash in Mexico on Thursday, with initial indications pointing to an accident, authorities said.
Aguascalientes security secretary Porfirio Javier Sanchez died along with two security personnel and two crew members, the governor of the central state, Teresa Jimenez, said. “Unfortunately there are no survivors,” she said, praising the pilot´s “heroic” maneuvers to ensure the aircraft came down in a vacant area. “Investigations have already begun to determine the possible causes. However, everything indicates that it is an accident,” Jimenez added.
ROME: Police in Italy said on Thursday they had arrested 12 people allegedly involved in a ring that transported...
ATHENS: Thousands of people demonstrated in Athens on Thursday in a yearly protest marking the anniversary of a deadly...
GENEVA: Rotting teeth, swollen gums and oral cancers: nearly half the world´s population suffer from mouth diseases,...
LOS ANGELES: Residents of Los Angeles have elected Karen Bass as mayor, vote projections indicated on Thursday, making...
SEOUL: South Korea closed its airspace to ensure silence and offered police escorts for tardy test takers on Thursday...
ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that neither the United States nor Russia planned to use...
Comments