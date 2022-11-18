E-scooter rider killed in Paris as city weighs ban

PARIS: An electric scooter rider in Paris was killed after colliding with a truck on Thursday, police said, days before Mayor Anne Hidalgo decides on whether to outlaw e-scooter rental fleets.
Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire told AFP on Thursday that while they were still discussing the problem, Hidalgo was leaning towards a ban that would make Paris one of just a few major cities to outlaw free-float e-scooter fleets. Accidents have climbed as the popularity of the devices has soared, with 22 deaths in Paris last year, up from seven in 2020.
MEXICO CITY: Five people including a state security chief were killed in a helicopter crash in Mexico on Thursday,...
ROME: Police in Italy said on Thursday they had arrested 12 people allegedly involved in a ring that transported...
ATHENS: Thousands of people demonstrated in Athens on Thursday in a yearly protest marking the anniversary of a deadly...
GENEVA: Rotting teeth, swollen gums and oral cancers: nearly half the world´s population suffer from mouth diseases,...
LOS ANGELES: Residents of Los Angeles have elected Karen Bass as mayor, vote projections indicated on Thursday, making...
SEOUL: South Korea closed its airspace to ensure silence and offered police escorts for tardy test takers on Thursday...
Comments