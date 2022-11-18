E-scooter rider killed in Paris as city weighs ban

PARIS: An electric scooter rider in Paris was killed after colliding with a truck on Thursday, police said, days before Mayor Anne Hidalgo decides on whether to outlaw e-scooter rental fleets.

Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire told AFP on Thursday that while they were still discussing the problem, Hidalgo was leaning towards a ban that would make Paris one of just a few major cities to outlaw free-float e-scooter fleets. Accidents have climbed as the popularity of the devices has soared, with 22 deaths in Paris last year, up from seven in 2020.