German man jailed over neo-Nazi hate mail

FRANKFURT: A Frankfurt court on Thursday sentenced a German man to almost six years in jail for sending threatening messages to politicians and other public figures under a neo-Nazi pseudonym.

The 54-year-old, named as Alexander M., was found guilty of sending the emails, text messages and faxes signed “NSU 2.0” between August 2018 and March 2021. The name is a reference to the National Socialist Underground, a shadowy neo-Nazi cell that committed a string of racist murders in the 2000s.