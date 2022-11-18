21 killed in fire at refugee camp in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: At least 21 people were killed and several others injured when a fire broke out in a building where residents attended a party in the Gaza Strip, health and civil emergency officials said on Thursday.
Footage circulated on social media and witnesses said the whole residential building caught fire in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip, sending flames and smoke from the site. Witnesses said they could hear screaming but they could not reach the victims to offer help because of the intensity of the fire.
MEXICO CITY: Five people including a state security chief were killed in a helicopter crash in Mexico on Thursday,...
ROME: Police in Italy said on Thursday they had arrested 12 people allegedly involved in a ring that transported...
ATHENS: Thousands of people demonstrated in Athens on Thursday in a yearly protest marking the anniversary of a deadly...
GENEVA: Rotting teeth, swollen gums and oral cancers: nearly half the world´s population suffer from mouth diseases,...
LOS ANGELES: Residents of Los Angeles have elected Karen Bass as mayor, vote projections indicated on Thursday, making...
SEOUL: South Korea closed its airspace to ensure silence and offered police escorts for tardy test takers on Thursday...
Comments