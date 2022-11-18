Wahab promises provision of 1,000 acres for truck stand near Northern Bypass

The Sindh government will provide 1,000 acres of land near the Northern Bypass for parking of trucks in order to ease the traffic congestion in the city.

The announcement to this effect was made by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator and Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab as he spoke with a delegation of the Karachi Goods Carrier Association at his office.

He remarked that the traffic problems in half of the city would be resolved by shifting the heavy traffic to the Lyari Expressway. “Reducing traffic pressure from major roads and arteries is a top priority of the provincial and city administrations,” he said, adding that improving the road infrastructure of the city would also help improve traffic flow.

The delegation was led by Karachi Goods Carrier Association President Noor Khan Niazi. It discussed various transport issues with the KMC administrator, including that of the Mauripur Truck Stand. The association’s general secretary, Ghulam Mohammad Afridi, and relevant officers of the KMC were also present on the occasion.

Efforts would be made to provide 1,000 acres of land near the Northern Bypass for a truck stand, Wahab told the delegation. He said that he agreed in principle that heavy traffic should be transferred from various roads of the city to the Lyari Expressway.

The KMC administrator recalled that in 2016, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had released funds amounting to Rs320 million for the improvement of the Mauripur Truck Stand. He said the government would further develop the truck stand and provide two fire tenders to it. Niazi said that more than 12,000 trucks departed from Karachi to deliver goods to different cities of the country on a daily basis.