JI demands govt hold talks with protesting doctors, paramedics

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded of the Sindh government to engage the protesting doctors in talks to resolve the issue amicably as the closure of the outpatient departments in public sector hospitals is badly affecting thousands of patients.

According to a statement issued by the JI on Thursday, he expressed deep concerns over the implications of the ongoing strike by doctors and paramedics against the abolishment of the health risk allowance earlier introduced in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

The protesting doctors have been demanding from the government to restore the allowance on the grounds that doctors and paramedical staffers face a constant threat to their lives and health because of their interaction with patients.

Rehman urged the government to listen to the health practitioners, hold talks with them and fulfil all the legitimate demands. It was the responsibility of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s government in Sindh to resolve the issue, he said.

The JI leader also asked the doctors and paramedics to exercise their due right to protest without creating miseries for already suffering patients and their attendants. He urged the doctors not to close the OPDs as it affected thousands of patients every day.

He said that the government was demonstrating a non-serious attitude towards the doctors, as the protesters had already said that they were open to talks. However, he said, the government didn’t initiate the much-awaited talks despite initially constituting a committee comprising ministers. It seems that the Sindh government had no interest in the issues of protesting doctors, paramedics and patients, Rehman said.

