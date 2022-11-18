PPP’s Waqar Mehdi in the run for Senate seat

The Pakistan Peoples Party has decided to award its ticket to one of its Karachi-based old guards and senior politician, Waqar Mehdi, to contest the upcoming election for the vacant seat of the Senate from Sindh.

The seat became vacant after PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigned earlier this month. The polling will be held in the Sindh Assembly hall on December 8. Mehdi is the general-secretary of the Sindh chapter of the PPP and also a special assistant to the chief minister on political affairs and the CM’s Inspection, Enquiries, and Implementation Team.

MQM-P’s names

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to contest the poll for the Senate seat from Sindh to be held on December 8.

In a statement, the MQM-P spokesperson said: “The MQM Pakistan will field its candidate for the Senate seat in the Sindh Assembly. In this regard, the Coordination Committee of the party would convene a meeting on Saturday or Sunday to finalise its candidates for the election.”

He told The News that at least three candidates would be shortlisted in the coming meeting. They would submit their nomination papers next week. However, two candidates would be withdrawn in the scrutiny process.

He said the PPP had not contacted the MQM-P for support in the poll for the Senate seat. On Wednesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan called upon the members of the Sindh Assembly to elect a member of the Senate from the province against the general seat.

On November 10, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, a PPP leader from Punjab, presented his resignation after meeting the Senate chairman.

The returning officer will invite nomination papers on November 17 [today] after which the candidates can file nomination papers from November 18 to November 22. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on November 25. The last date for filling appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers is November 28.

As per the schedule, the election tribunal will hear appeals on December 1 and the day next a revised list of candidates will be published. In addition, the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is December 3, while the members of the Sindh Assembly will poll their votes from 9am to 4pm.