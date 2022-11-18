Sharjeel orders bringing in buses for Yellow Line service

Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Memon on Thursday ordered starting the procurement process of buses for the Yellow Line bus rapid transit service, which would operate between Korangi Road and Numaish.

Memon presided over a meeting at his office to discuss in detail the various options and proposals for bringing improvements in the Yellow Line project. He said that comprehensive plans on different options and proposals for the Yellow Line should be completed so they can be presented in the next meeting with World Bank officials.

He also said the Sindh government wants to expand the scope of the Yellow Line project and add more buses to its fleet. The Yellow Line’s feeder service from FTC to Baloch Colony, and from FTC to Hotel Metropole and other adjoining areas should also be included in the proposal, he added.

The minister said that all the processes and formalities for the Yellow Line should be completed as soon as possible so that work on the project can be started. He said the WB-funded Yellow Line is an important project for Karachi.

Memon said that after Pakistan’s creation, the first major public transport intervention had been brought about during Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s government in 1977, when the Karachi Transport Company had been launched.

He said that the current Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has made the second major intervention to improve the public transport system in the city, and started the Peoples Bus Service, the Orange Line, the Red Line and the electric bus service. He also said the government is now endeavouring to start work on the Yellow Line, which would not only transform the public transport infrastructure of the city along modern lines but also provide a secure, comfortable and affordable travelling service to people.

The minister said that on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s directives, the provincial government is focusing on developing the public transport system along modern lines in Sindh’s major cities.

He said the Peoples Bus Service has been started in Karachi and Larkana, and by the end of the month it will start operating in Hyderabad, whose route from Hyder Chowk to Hatri police station has been finalised.

Transport Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Sindh Mass Transit Authority Managing Director Capt (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario and Yellow Line Project Director Ameer Fazal also attended the meeting.