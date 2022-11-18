 
Friday November 18, 2022
Student’s honour

By APP
November 18, 2022

LAHORE:A girl student of a private group of institutions, Ainannoor, has won an Inter-Institutions Kalam-e-Iqbal singing contest. Students from 20 educational institutions participated in the event. The group chairman congratulated Ainannoor on her victory.

