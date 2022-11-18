Students visit PSCA

LAHORE:A delegation of Department of Information Technology Students from University of Management and technology Sialkot Campus, visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Qurban Lines here on Thursday.

The UMT delegation was comprised of 30 students and their faculty members. The PPIC3 SP and DSP Coordination briefed about the various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform. The students were taken to various arms and functions of the Safe city dealing in 15 Emergency call center, Video Control center, Media Management center, and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Center.