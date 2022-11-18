Solution to climate, economic crises demanded

LAHORE:Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee (PKRC) during a protest outside Lahore Press Club on Thursday called on the rich countries to find solutions to the climate and economic crises gripping the world these days.

Addressing the participants of protest, General Secretary of PKRC Farooq Tariq demanded the climate reparations and debt suspension for Pakistan. He demanded the rich countries, multinational banks and corporations to immediately stop funding and supporting fossil fuel projects. “We really have to end use of fossil fuels now to save the humanity. Shift those financing to clean energy,” Tariq added.