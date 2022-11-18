LAHORE:Knowledge is not in our instincts we have to acquire it with information, experience and feelings. Eloquent, Leadership, Propriety (ELP) founder Shujaat Ali Khan stated this while delivering an insightful lecture on “Personality enhancement” here Thursday. Addressing a weekly lecture, Shujaat said we normally take heresy in the sense of knowledge whereas knowledge is very vast term and it basically exposes an individual to the facts of life.
