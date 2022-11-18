Tevta focuses on industry demand-driven courses

LAHORE:Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar has said that Tevta is continuing its focus on industry demand-driven courses to provide the readily available workforce for all relevant industries.

He was addressing the MoU ceremony with the Printing and Graphic Art Industry (PAPGAI) at the Tevta secretariat. While explaining the details of the MoU, the chairperson said that as per MoU, Tevta would organise industry demand-driven courses for the printing and graphic art industry. He said as per the MOU, Tevta would provide location, teachers and infrastructure for courses while PAPGAI will provide a Rs10,000 stipend to the students for job training. He also explained that in the beginning the course was being started as a pilot project but later it would be expanded. Tevta also signed an MOU with the Civil Society Human and Institutional Development Programme (CHIP) which will start courses for special youngsters.

Book launched: A book launching event was held at Bank Road Campus of University of Education (UOE) on Thursday. Presiding over the event, UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha lauded the efforts of the editors and the author of the book titled “English Language Teaching in Pakistan: Theory, Research and Pedagogy” and said the book would prove to be a masterpiece in terms of teaching and learning the English language.