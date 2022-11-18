Scholars to speed up struggle against Riba

LAHORE:The joint platform of the Islamic scholars of all schools of thought has decided to play a proactive role in demanding the govt eliminate the interest-based economic system.

Praising federal finance minister’s announcement of withdrawing appeals against the Federal Shariat Court's decision, they announced observing countrywide “Abolition of Interest” Day on November 18 and November 25. This decision was taken at a meeting of the Central Council of the Muttahida Ulema Council (MUC) here Thursday, chaired by its President Maulana Abdul Rauf Malik. Maulana Zahid ur Rashidi, Dr Farid Paracha and others attended the meeting. The meeting decided to make a final demand to those banks and financial institutions which are still pressing their appeals in the SC to withdraw the same immediately; otherwise, masses will be appealed to boycott those banks.