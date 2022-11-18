Moot stresses modern trends of education

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has said that modern curriculum and teaching methods must be adopted to increase the quality of education in the country.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day international conference on research in education (ICORE-22) with the theme of “Transforming Teaching for 21st Century Needs” organised by the PU Institute of Education and Research (IER) on Thursday. On this occasion, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Chairman Task Force Mian Imran Masood, Director IER Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, Conference Secretary Prof Dr Muhammad Shahid Farooq, VCs from various universities, researchers, experts from all over the world, educationist, social scientists, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, Dr Zaidi said that during the teaching process, students should have the freedom to ask questions so that their skills could improve. He said that the universities should take vigorous steps to promote the creation of new knowledge, modern trends, science and technology. He appreciated the efforts of the organisers of the conference. Dr Shahid Munir said that computer literacy should be a part of every curriculum. He said that the universities should arrange such a curriculum that was in accordance with the needs of the market and the society. He said that instead of theoretical research, practical research should be promoted. He said that it was the responsibility of universities to create new knowledge, which was not possible without promoting research culture. He said that teachers can improve teaching methods by using modern technology.

Dr Rafaqat said that education was a source of personality development and the formation of a civilised society. He said that there was a need to connect the curriculum with everyday life so that poverty, unemployment, corruption and injustice could be eradicated from the country. He said that the teachers should give a pleasant environment to the students in the classrooms and it was necessary to get rid of the rote learning system to move forward. Dr Shahid Farooq said that in the three-day conference, delegates from all over the world, including Pakistan, presented more than 150 presentations, 46 speakers and educational experts from other countries, including Pakistan shared their experiences.