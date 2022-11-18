Imran urges Islamic scholars’ role in society

LAHORE:Former prime Minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has urged that the country is in dire need of Islamic scholars who are patriotic and genuinely working for establishing Islamic supremacy in Pakistan.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid visited PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park on Thursday. Head of the Central Jamaat Ahl-e-Hadith Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer and his delegation accompanied the provincial minister. They inquired after Imran's health and prayed for his speedy recovery. Speaking on this occasion, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid said that PTI leader Imran Khan was not indifferent to the future of Pakistan even after being injured and was continuously monitoring the ongoing long march. He said that the PDM rulers were more afraid of an injured Imran Khan, that's why they were trying to spread baseless scandals about him every day, but all their tactics were failing because the people no longer trust them.

He further said that Imran would soon be among his people after recovering and would lead the long march himself. He said that the final long march would prove last blow in the face of present regime and the people of Pakistan would find their destination. On this occasion, Allama Zubair said that Imran has fought a tough battle for democracy and justice for a long time and he was still determined to rid the nation of corrupt looters. Imran's nation-friendly mission must be successful in any case, otherwise the corrupt and incompetent would forever dominate the country. Allama Zubair's delegation included Maulana Abdul Hafeez Okarvi, Mian Asghar, Hafiz Muawiya Hasan and Ehsan Elahi Zaheer.