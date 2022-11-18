Land worth millions retrieved

LAHORE:The Vehari administration, while taking action on public complaints, has retrieved 26 kanal land from illegal occupants on orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan. Another 15 acres of govt land has been auctioned to fetch Rs30 million to govt kitty. This was stated by the spokesperson of the Ombudsman Punjab in a statement issued on Thursday. The involvement of the ombudsman's office in public complaints resulted in the retrieval of a total of 47 kanal state land in Bahawalnagar and the amount of the crop has also been deposited in the treasury. In a similar development, a 4.17 kanal piece of land has been recovered by the administration in Gujranwala. Likewise, illegal encroachments, worth Rs one million, have been cleared in Mianwali to restore public passage after the ombudsman's office interacted in the public interest. The administration in Taunsa has restored possession of 100 kanal of govt land to the complainant under the agricultural graduate land scheme. The ombudsman's office also interacted to give possession of 16.17 kanal of land back to its rightful owner Sultan Ahmad Khan, an overseas Pakistani of TT Singh.

The total market value of the retrieved lands in different districts is Rs61.54m. Alongside this, the administration in Kasur has settled 2938 cases of mutation of lands after an own-motion notice of the provincial ombudsman on a news item and this has relieved the local land owners, the spokesman concluded.