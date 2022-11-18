 
41.24pc pass Inter Part-1 exam

By Our Correspondent
November 18, 2022

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced the results of Intermediate (Part-1 Annual) Examination 2022 on Thursday, according to which, overall pass percentage in the exam was 41.24 percent. A BISE spokesperson said that 211,906 candidates had appeared in the annual examination of which 83,554 candidates were successful.

